Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, one steal and one additional run scored Saturday against the Pirates.
He is up to four home runs to go along with his MLB-leading 16 steals. Mondesi is hitting .288/.329/.530 with four home runs and nine steals in 66 at-bats over his last 17 games, rewarding those who were patient with him after a really rough start to the season.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Versatile performance•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Productive day at dish•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swats first homer•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Pair of stolen bases Friday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sitting amid slump•