Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, one steal and one additional run scored Saturday against the Pirates.

He is up to four home runs to go along with his MLB-leading 16 steals. Mondesi is hitting .288/.329/.530 with four home runs and nine steals in 66 at-bats over his last 17 games, rewarding those who were patient with him after a really rough start to the season.