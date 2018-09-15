Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers, collects steal
Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run, one walk, one RBI, three runs, and a stolen base in Friday's victory over the Twins.
Hitting from the two-hole, Mondesi loaded the stat sheet once again, as he's now collected a stolen base in three of his past four starts. He has also generated multi-hit outings in nine of his last 15 starts. Mondesi's recent hot streak has bumped his season average up to .286 to go along with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 23 steals over 221 plate appearances.
