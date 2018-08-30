Mondesi went 2-for-3 with a homer, a triple, a walk, four RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Mondesi put the Royals up 2-1 in the second inning with his two-run shot off Michael Fulmer, and he extended the lead twice with a run-scoring triple in the fourth and an RBI-walk in the fifth. The 23-year-old has homered in consecutive games, bringing his season total to six through 48 games.