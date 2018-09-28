Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Indians.

Mondesi illustrated his ability to both steal bases and hit for power Thursday night, smacking his 13th home run of the season in the third inning against Josh Tomlin. He also stole both of his bases in the 10th inning, bringing his season total to 30. The 23-year-old has excelled with regular playing time, hitting .284/.309/.504 across 273 plate appearances.