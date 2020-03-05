Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Hopes to play in games next week
Mondesi (shoulder) won't get into games until next week at the earliest, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Last weekend the hope was that he might be ready for Cactus League games this week, but he is still not ready. Mondesi is coming back from the same shoulder procedure (labral repair) that resulted in ineffective seasons from Gregory Polanco and Michael Brantley in their first years back from surgery, and it is still not a lock that he will be ready for Opening Day.
