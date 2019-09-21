Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Joins 40-steal club

Mondesi went 0-for-5 with two stolen bases, a run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Mondesi got aboard on a fielder's choice in the third inning, then stole second base. Later in the inning, he and Jorge Soler completed a double steal. Mondesi got aboard again in the eighth on an error, and then scored on a Hunter Dozier single. The speedy shortstop is up to 41 stolen bases, ranking second in the majors. He's added nine homers, 61 RBI and 57 runs scored in 100 games this season despite striking out at a nearly 30 percent clip.