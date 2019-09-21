Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Joins 40-steal club
Mondesi went 0-for-5 with two stolen bases, a run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Mondesi got aboard on a fielder's choice in the third inning, then stole second base. Later in the inning, he and Jorge Soler completed a double steal. Mondesi got aboard again in the eighth on an error, and then scored on a Hunter Dozier single. The speedy shortstop is up to 41 stolen bases, ranking second in the majors. He's added nine homers, 61 RBI and 57 runs scored in 100 games this season despite striking out at a nearly 30 percent clip.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Drives in two in three-hit night•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Big night in win•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: First homer since return•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Steals another bag•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Shines in return from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...