Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Lands on IL with groin injury

Mondesi (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

He left Tuesday's game with right groin tightness and will get at least 10 days to rest up. Nicky Lopez will likely move to shortstop while Whit Merrifield moves to second base, at least against right-handed pitching (Merrifield may start at first base against southpaws). Infielder Humberto Arteaga's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

