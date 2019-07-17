Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Lands on injured list

Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday.

Mondesi suffered the injury after diving for a foul ball in Tuesday's game against the White Sox. It's not yet clear when the Royals expect him to return. Humberto Arteaga was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

