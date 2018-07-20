The Royals placed Mondesi on the Family Medical Emergency List on Friday.

Mondesi will be away from the team for the entirety of this weekend's series against Minnesota, as he will miss a minimum of three games. He will be eligible to return Monday versus the Tigers but could be away from the team for up to seven days. In a corresponding move, Ramon Torres was called up from the minors. Expect to see Alcides Escobar man the shortstop position in his absence.

