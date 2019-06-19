Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Leaves Tuesday's game

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game at Seattle with right groin tightness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi is considered day-to-day and the Royals labeled his exit precautionary, which makes sense given he exited with a 6-0 lead. The 23-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run scored and recorded his 27th stolen base before leaving the game.