Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with an apparent leg injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi reached on a infield single during the sixth inning and appeared to suffer the injury while returning to first base on a pickoff attempt. The 26-year-old finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk and should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
