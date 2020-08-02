Mondesi was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox after the fourth inning with a quadriceps contusion, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

According to Lewis, the Royals are labeling Mondesi's removal as precautionary after he fouled a pitch off his lower leg during his lone at-bat in the second inning. Mondesi ended up grounding out in the at-bat and went on to play the next two innings in the field, but the Royals decided to err on the side of caution by pulling him out of the contest early. Nicky Lopez (shin) came off the bench to replace Mondesi, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Cubs.