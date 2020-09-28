Mondesi went 3-for-4 with a home run, one double and two RBI in Sunday's win against the Tigers.

Mondesi was on a tear to close out the season as he recorded multi-hit performances in each of the last five games. He came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in the regular-season finale as he helped power the Royals to a 3-1 win. The 25-year-old finished the 2020 campaign with a .256 batting average, six home runs, 22 RBI and 24 stolen bases.