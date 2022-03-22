Mondesi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with Kansas City on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi struggled to stay healthy a season ago, and with his contract now in order, he can focus on his play. It's already been reported early in camp that he's in line for the starting job at shortstop, though the Royals may also elect to give him looks around the infield given the squad's versatility. It'll also be worth keeping an eye on whether Kansas City plans to grant Mondesi regular rest, given his past injuries.
