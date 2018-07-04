Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Mondesi is out of the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.
Mondesi will hit the bench after going 2-for-4 with one run during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Alcides Escobar will man shortstop and bat eighth in the order.
