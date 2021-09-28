Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland.
While it was Mondesi's first theft in his last five games, the infielder has now recorded 13 stolen bases in September. He's 14-for-15 on the basepaths this year while adding a .252/.292/.495 slash line across 116 plate appearances in an injury-riddled season, although a move to third base and regular rest has kept him in good shape recently.
