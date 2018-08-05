Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nursing shoulder injury
Mondesi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins due to a pinched nerve in his shoulder, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Manager Ned Yost relayed that Mondesi sustained the injury while diving for a ball in Friday's series opener. The Royals exercised caution by holding Mondesi out of the starting nine Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn't appear that there's much concern the 23-year-old will require a trip to the disabled list. Alcides Escobar will fill in at shortstop while Mondesi recovers from the issue.
