Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: On bench Wednesday
Mondesi is not in the lineup versus the Rays on Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Mondesi will take a seat after going 0-for-4 during Tuesday's affair. That marked the fourth time in his past five starts that Mondesi failed to collect a hit. Alcides Escobar will draw a start at shortstop in his stead.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Not starting Monday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Four-hit game with three stolen bases•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sits out Sunday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes deep in win•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back in action Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...