Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out of lineup Friday
Mondesi is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Friday.
Mondesi will receive a standard day off following four straight starts in the infield. In his absence, Alcides Escobar will man shortstop while Rosell Herrera starts at the keystone.
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Four-hit game with three stolen bases•
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sits out Sunday•
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes deep in win•
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Back in action Monday•
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nursing shoulder injury•
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Day off Saturday•
