Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out of lineup Sunday
Mondesi is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi went 0-for-4 in Saturday's win over Baltimore, ending a four-game streak of two-hit games. Alcides Escobar will start at shorstop and bat seventh in his absence.
