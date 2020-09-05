Mondesi went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a pair of RBI singles in Friday's 7-4 loss to the White Sox.

Mondesi had RBI singles in the second and fourth innings. After the latter one, he also recorded his first stolen base of the game. His second steal came in the eighth. The shortstop snapped a 0-for-22 skid Friday, but he's still slashing only .196/.224/.246 with a major-league-leading 10 stolen bases as well as 11 runs scored and five RBI in 38 games this year.