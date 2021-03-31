Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Wednesday.

Mondesi didn't appear to have any limitations to close out Cactus League play this spring, but he's apparently dealing with an oblique issue that will force him to miss time to begin the regular season. Nicky Lopez was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move, and he could fill in at shortstop along with Hauser Alberto while Mondesi is sidelined. Mondesi's placement on the injured list is retroactive to March 30, and it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will be forced to miss more than the minimum of 10 days.