Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Placed on disabled list
Mondesi (shoulder) was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The Royals elected to give Mondesi a little more time to fully recover from a shoulder impingement that he's been dealing with since the second week of March. Expect the infielder to return to the active roster as soon as he's eligible.
