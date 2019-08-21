Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Playing field in rehab
Mondesi (shoulder) is scheduled to play 3-to-5 innings in the field for Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mondesi kicked off his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 0-for-4 as the DH in what was his first game action since suffering a left shoulder subluxation in mid-July. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch in his return to the field Wednesday, Mondesi will play another 3-to-5 innings at shortstop Thursday before being reevaluated. The Royals will then decide whether Mondesi will DH again on Friday or receive an off day. The 24-year-old is tracking towards a return from the injured list at the end of August or beginning of September.
