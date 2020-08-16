Mondesi will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nicky Lopez had batted out of the ninth spot in the order in three of the previous four games, but after a recent surge at the plate, he'll move up to the two hole in the series finale. As a result, the rest of the Royals regulars will drop back a spot in the lineup, leaving the struggling Mondesi as the No. 9 hitter for the first time this season. While Mondesi hasn't hesitated to run this season, he's gotten on base at a measly .263 clip and hasn't been efficient on the bases (five steals in nine attempts). Additionally, he has yet to hit a home run in 21 games, leaving those that selected Mondesi in fantasy drafts wanting more a quarter of the way through the season.