Mondesi (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Manager Mike Matheny said earlier Tuesday that Mondesi was "very close" to being activated, and he'll officially rejoin the roster ahead of Tuesday's game. He's not in the starting lineup for the middle game of the set against Detroit, but he figures to return to the top of the Royals' order in coming days. Ronald Bolanos was moved to the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain in a corresponding roster move.