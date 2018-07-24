Mondesi was reinstated from the family medical emergency list prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

This was an anticipated move for Mondesi, who was away from the team for four games to deal with some family issues. He is hitting .297/.316/.514 with two home runs and two steals (on four attempts) in 10 games (37 at-bats) in July. Look for him to be in the lineup most days over the rest of the season, as he is one of the few building blocks on the big-league roster.