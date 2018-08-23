Mondesi is out of the starting lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Mondesi will stick on the bench for a second straight contest as Alcides Escobar gets another start at shortstop. Across 44 games this year, Mondesi is hitting .252/.272/.401 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

