Mondesi (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Mondesi hasn't played since leaving Monday's game against the Pirates with the hamstring issue. Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, whether Mondesi is available off the bench Friday will depend on how he fairs in pregame activites. Nicky Lopez will get the start at shortstop and bat ninth against Minnesota.
