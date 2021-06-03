Mondesi (hamstring) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Mondesi was removed from Monday's game as a precautionary measure and was reportedly feeling better Tuesday, but he'll miss a second straight contest due to his hamstring issue. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
