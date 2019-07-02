Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Return to big club imminent
Mondesi (groin) appeared in a pair of rehab games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas over the weekend, going 2-for-9 with a double and a stolen base between the two contests.
After occupying the designated-hitter spot in his first rehab outing Saturday, Mondesi played all nine innings at shortstop a day later. Mondesi received Monday off, which could set the stage for an activation from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Indians. Even if Kansas City determines Mondesi requires additional action in the minors before being reinstated, he at least remains on track to rejoin the big club before the All-Star break.
