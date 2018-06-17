The Royals Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com Mondesi from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Though Mondesi will join the active roster for the first time all season after being placed on the 10-day disabled list out of spring training and then optioned to Triple-A, it doesn't look like he'll be assured an everyday role in the middle infield immediately. Per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com, Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield will serve as the starters in the middle infield Sunday against the Astros, confining Mondesi to the bench for at least one day. However, with Escobar hitting just .209 on the campaign and set to become a free agent this winter, it's difficult to imagine him retaining a full-time role the rest of the season, especially with the Royals removed from the playoff race. With that in mind, Mondesi, who has slashed a disappointing .250/.295/.492 across 133 plate appearances at Omaha, should get an extended look with the big club at some point within the next few months, even if it doesn't happen during this current stint.