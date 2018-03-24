Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to field
Mondesi (shoulder) will play second base and bat seventh against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Mondesi has been battling a shoulder impingement since early March, but was able to begin throwing this week and should be nearing full health as Opening Day approaches. Unless the Royals feel as though he needs a little more time to recover, expect the 22-year-old to be active once for Thursday's regular-season opener against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to lineup•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Won't throw for five days•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Dealing with sore arm•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Will go by given name moving forward•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: May open year at Triple-A•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?