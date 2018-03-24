Mondesi (shoulder) will play second base and bat seventh against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Mondesi has been battling a shoulder impingement since early March, but was able to begin throwing this week and should be nearing full health as Opening Day approaches. Unless the Royals feel as though he needs a little more time to recover, expect the 22-year-old to be active once for Thursday's regular-season opener against the White Sox.