Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Returns to lineup
Mondesi is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Mondesi has been sidelined with arm soreness and hasn't appeared in a game since March 1. He's still not throwing for a few days but is in the lineup as a designated hitter.
