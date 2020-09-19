Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Mondesi drew a walk and scored on Salvador Perez's first-inning double. In the third, Mondesi reached on a single and advanced to second on Ryan Braun's error before coming around to score on a Perez single. Mondesi added his 18th stolen base of the year by swiping third in the seventh inning after hitting a leadoff double. The speedy shortstop is slashing .216/.253/.330 with four homers, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored in 50 games this year, but he's been more productive since the start of September.