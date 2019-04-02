Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Settling in as No. 2 hitter
Mondesi will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday in the Royals' game against the Twins.
Mondesi's shaky on-base skills don't make him an optimal fit as the No. 2 hitter, but in a Kansas City lineup bereft of high-end talent, he's as good of a choice as any. He at least hasn't made manager Ned Yost regret the lineup assignment thus far, as Mondesi has opened the season with a 4-for-12 mark at the plate to go with three RBI and two runs. Mondesi has yet to steal a base or record a home run, but three of those hits have gone for extra bases.
