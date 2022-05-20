Mondesi (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The 26-year-old was underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee last week, so it was only a matter of time before he moved to the 60-day IL. Mondesi isn't expected to return this season while going through an extensive recovery.
