Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sitting out Sunday
Mondesi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Mondesi heads to the bench following six straight starts in the middle infield, during which he went 4-for-20 with a home run and a stolen base. Though manager Ned Yost initially indicated Mondesi would only play a few times per week behind middle-infield starters Whit Merrifield and Alcides Escobar, the Royals have addressed the logjam by using Escobar in center field more frequently. It thus appears that Mondesi will have a clear path to steady at-bats the rest of the season, making him an appealing target for those in deeper leagues mining for stolen-base production.
