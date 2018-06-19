Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Slated to see time at shortstop
Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi will start at shortstop a few times per week, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Mondesi was originally expected to see most of his playing time at second base, but Yost talked to Alcides Escobar -- who has made 405 consecutive starts at shortstop -- and the veteran shortstop assured the manager that he was on board with ceding a few starts to the youngster moving forward. The 22-year-old Mondesi, who is viewed as the Royals' shortstop of the future, is 1-for-7 in two appearances this season.
