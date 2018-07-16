Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Smacks third homer
Mondesi went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Royals' 10-1 loss to the White Sox.
Mondesi provided six of the Royals' 13 total bases on the afternoon, highlighted by a 414-foot blast off Jeanmar Gomez in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old has supplied an .829 OPS through 10 contests in July while chipping in two steals, making him someone worth keeping an eye on heading into the second half. His fantasy value would benefit from a move up in the lineup, as the Royals have largely confined him to a lower-third spot in the order since he was promoted from Triple-A Omaha on June 17.
