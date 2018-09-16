Mondesi went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Twins.

Mondesi only reached base once, but took advantage by swiping his 24th base of the season. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's swiped four bases, scored four runs and driven in four. Despite getting only 215 at-bats at the major-league level to this point, Mondesi will have the opportunity to end the season with 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases, an impressive campaign for the 23-year-old.

More News
Our Latest Stories