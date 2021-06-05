Mondesi (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Despite his Monday removal being dubbed precautionary by manager Mike Matheny, Mondesi hasn't played since then. Having not placed the 25-year-old on the injured list, the Royals must expect him to return within a few days, but his exact status may remain unclear until he appears in a lineup once again. Nicky Lopez will fill in at shortstop Saturday.