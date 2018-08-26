Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes 17th base
Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored Saturday against the Indians.
Mondesi returned from a hamstring injury on Friday night, so it's a positive sign that he waited only one game to swipe a base. He now has 17 steals on the season despite appearing in only 46 games at the major-league level. As a result of that aggressiveness on the basepaths, he could be a key contributor as the season winds down, despite offering little home run or RBI production.
