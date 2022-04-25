Mondesi went 0-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in a 5-4 loss Sunday in Seattle.

Mondesi walked and stole second in the seventh and added another stolen base as the automatic runner in the 12th. He struck out in his other four plate appearances. The positives for the shortstop this season are that he is 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts and has yet to make an error. Other than that, his .301 OPS and nearly 40 percent strikeout rate are providing little, if not negative, offensive value.