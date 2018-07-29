Mondesi didn't get the start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, but he pinch hit for Hunter Dozier in the ninth inning, going 1-for-1 with two stolen bases.

He led off the inning with a single against Aroldis Chapman, then after Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar failed to advance him, Mondesi took matters into his own hands and stole second and third before Chapman was able to close out a 5-4 Yankees win. Even with Mike Moustakas now in Milwaukee, there's no guarantee Mondesi will see consistent playing time down the stretch, but his .294/.310/.471 slash line with three homers and eight steals in 24 games suggests he's a much better option in a starting role than either Dozier or Escobar.