Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes two bags against Yankees
Mondesi didn't get the start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, but he pinch hit for Hunter Dozier in the ninth inning, going 1-for-1 with two stolen bases.
He led off the inning with a single against Aroldis Chapman, then after Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar failed to advance him, Mondesi took matters into his own hands and stole second and third before Chapman was able to close out a 5-4 Yankees win. Even with Mike Moustakas now in Milwaukee, there's no guarantee Mondesi will see consistent playing time down the stretch, but his .294/.310/.471 slash line with three homers and eight steals in 24 games suggests he's a much better option in a starting role than either Dozier or Escobar.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sitting despite rejoining team Tuesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Reinstated Tuesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Leaves team for family reasons•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Smacks third homer•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?