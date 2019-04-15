Mondesi went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 9-8 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

He only had one single in five at-bats, but Mondesi extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has at least one RBI in five of his last seven contests and four stolen bases during this stretch as well. Overall, Mondesi is hitting .286 with 10 extra-base hits, including two homers, 11 RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases in 63 at-bats this season.