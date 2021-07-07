Mondesi (oblique) participated in light fielding drills ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi has been on the injured list with a left oblique strain since June 21, but he's now resumed some baseball activities. The shortstop was able to field grounders during pregame warmups, but he didn't throw during the drills. The 25-year-old still doesn't have a clear timetable to return, but a better idea of his status could come into focus once he's able to ramp up his intensity.