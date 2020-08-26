Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
It's been a colossal struggle at the plate for Mondesi so far this season -- he has a walk rate under two percent and entered this game with a 35 wRC+, the lowest mark among all qualified hitters. He's making up for those struggles to an extent in rotisserie leagues with seven bags in 11 attempts, but if Mondesi can't provide anything more with the bat, his playing time will eventually take a hit.
