Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Throwing from 90 feet
Mondesi (shoulder) said he began throwing from 90 feet Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi has been dealing with a shoulder impingement for the past two weeks, which has limited him to designated hitter duties in Cactus League action. While he's making positive strides in his throwing program, it appears Mondesi may not have enough time to get back up to speed before the start of the season, which could lead to him opening the year at extended spring training.
