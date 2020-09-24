Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI during Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Cardinals.

Mondesi's fantasy value this season has almost exclusively derived from his MLB-high 20 stolen bases, but he delivered a rare big performance without contributing on the basepaths. The three runs tied a season high for Mondesi, whose 14 runs over his last 12 games exceed his total from his first 43 games of the season combined (13). The increased scoring is a byproduct of moving up higher in the lineup in September, though Mondesi has created some of his own good fortune by demonstrating some progress at the plate. He's notched at least one hit in all but four of his last 18 contests.